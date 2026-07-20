Veteran Hong Kong actor and filmmaker Patrick Tse dies at age 89

The Hong Kong veteran actor, director and filmmaker Patrick Tse has died at the age of 89.

His children, actor-singer Nicholas Tse and actress-model Jennifer Tse, confirmed his death on social media on Monday (Jul 20).

"With profound sadness, our family announces the passing of our beloved father, Patrick Tse," Jennifer wrote on Instagram.

"He passed away peacefully in hospital, surrounded by the love of his family, after a period of declining health."

She described her father as someone who "brought joy to everyone around him" and said his contributions to Hong Kong cinema had "touched generations". She also asked for privacy as the family mourns his passing.