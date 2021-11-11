Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and more react to Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive title

And to top it off, People’s Sexiest Man Alive alum Ryan Reynolds weighed in with his advice for Rudd. The Red Notice actor told the Today Show that he believed that “this opportunity will be wasted on (Rudd), like so many before him".

"He's going to play it shy. He's going to play it bashful, humble," Reynolds continued. "If I knew what I know now, I wouldn't do that. You got to seize this opportunity."

"I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me," joked the father of three. "I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing."

“Don’t blow this, Rudd,” Reynolds added. “If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”

Apart from Reynolds, who held the title back in 2010, People magazine's accolade has been awarded to Michael B Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Rudd, who joked that he expects his life to change radically now that he is certified sexy, will next appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.