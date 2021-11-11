Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and more react to Paul Rudd’s Sexiest Man Alive title
While many were quick to congratulate Rudd on being officially sexy, Reynolds gave him some advice. “Don’t blow this opportunity, run like the wind.”
Since Paul Rudd was lauded as this year’s sexiest man alive, the congratulations and accolades have been pouring in.
Known for his role as Ant-Man, Rudd joined the likes of George Clooney and Bradley Cooper when he was officially crowned People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive on Wednesday (Nov 10).
"I knew this day would come," Marvel costar Mark Ruffalo tweeted, alongside a video of the two at Comic-Con in San Diego. "I hope you continue to never age so you can continue to hold this title."
During a cover story interview with People magazine, Rudd admitted that he is expecting his friends to give him "so much grief" following the announcement. "All of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that's why they're my friends," the actor mused.
However, Rudd's friends and cast members from The 40-Year-Old Virgin were quick to express their support for his latest title.
"No arguments here," Rudd’s good friend Seth Rogen affirmed. Meanwhile, fellow cast member Jane Lynch expressed that the title was long overdue, tweeting, “Ummm…yeah” with an eye-roll emoji. However, director Judd Apatow needed more time to process the news, writing, “I have mixed emotions about this”.
Also in the mix were singer Weird Al Yankovic and Frozen actor Josh Gad. Yankovic expressed his congratulations by posting a photo of Rudd dressed up as the Eat It singer for Halloween, while Gad accepted Rudd’s win gracefully, tweeting, “If I had to lose out to someone, I’m happy it’s Paul”.
And to top it off, People’s Sexiest Man Alive alum Ryan Reynolds weighed in with his advice for Rudd. The Red Notice actor told the Today Show that he believed that “this opportunity will be wasted on (Rudd), like so many before him".
"He's going to play it shy. He's going to play it bashful, humble," Reynolds continued. "If I knew what I know now, I wouldn't do that. You got to seize this opportunity."
"I'm not saying I would leave my family, but they would need to go on without me," joked the father of three. "I would roam the world clutching my dog-eared People magazine, going from town to town, sowing my wild oats like some sort of nude, magical gardener. It would be amazing."
“Don’t blow this, Rudd,” Reynolds added. “If you’re there, do not blow this opportunity. Run like the wind.”
Apart from Reynolds, who held the title back in 2010, People magazine's accolade has been awarded to Michael B Jordan, John Legend and Idris Elba in 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Rudd, who joked that he expects his life to change radically now that he is certified sexy, will next appear in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and in the Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door.