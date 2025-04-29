Peppa Pig's parents hold gender reveal party for new baby

Months after breaking the internet with news of her sudden pregnancy, Mummy Pig – the mother of popular children's show character Peppa Pig – has revealed the gender of her soon-to-be third child.

Peppa Pig and her brother, George Pig, are going to be siblings to a baby girl.

The announcement was made on Friday (Apr 25) via the Peppa Pig Tales episode Baby Balloon as well as at a gender reveal party in real life, hosted by Mummy Pig and her husband, Daddy Pig, at Battersea Power Station in London – the location of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig store.