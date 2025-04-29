Peppa Pig's parents hold gender reveal party for new baby
The family will be welcoming a baby girl very soon.
Months after breaking the internet with news of her sudden pregnancy, Mummy Pig – the mother of popular children's show character Peppa Pig – has revealed the gender of her soon-to-be third child.
Peppa Pig and her brother, George Pig, are going to be siblings to a baby girl.
The announcement was made on Friday (Apr 25) via the Peppa Pig Tales episode Baby Balloon as well as at a gender reveal party in real life, hosted by Mummy Pig and her husband, Daddy Pig, at Battersea Power Station in London – the location of the world's first standalone Peppa Pig store.
Baby Balloon revolves around the cast of Peppa Pig chasing after a runaway balloon, which supposedly contains information about the new baby's gender.
After a series of shenanigans, the Pig family learns that their newest addition will be a girl.
Meanwhile, the event at Battersea Power Station saw the building's chimneys lighting up in pink to reveal the baby's gender.
Peppa Pig's new baby sister is expected to make her debut in June 2025. For now, speculation is rife about the baby's name.
Many fans are claiming that child number three will be named Evie, following a now-deleted listing by Walmart on marketing platform Eventbrite, which showed a poster bearing the words "Welcome Baby Evie!"