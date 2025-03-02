Peppa Pig is getting a new sibling, says Mummy Pig
Her exact “due” date isn’t revealed but viewers can expect to see the baby on screen in 2025.
Looks like Peppa Pig, the puddle-loving character from the popular children’s show is getting a new sibling soon.
It was announced during a special segment on Good Morning Britain by Peppa Pig’s mother Mummy Pig, who is voiced by actress Morwenna Banks.
The wholesome show centres around Peppa Pig’s stories with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and younger brother George, whose most treasured possession is his toy dinosaur.
“I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby. I’m due in the summer, and we’re all so excited,” she said, holding up a sonogram of the baby.
“Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops,” said Mummy Pig.
Will there be more sibling rivalry since Peppa, 4, and George, 2, have only had one birthday since the show debut in 2004 on the UK’s Channel 5 and the Nick Jr Channel?
Like every big sister and brother, Peppa and her brother had the “occasional wobble and worry” about the new addition to the family but “they’re mostly so excited”, said Mummy Pig.
Her pregnancy will be featured in the final episode of the series that is currently running in the UK on Mar 30, which coincides with Mother’s Day.
Mummy Pig’s exact “due” date isn’t clear but viewers can expect to see the baby on screen in 2025. And no name has been picked yet for the little one.
Peppa Pig was created by Neville Astley and Mark Baker, and is now available in more than 180 countries.