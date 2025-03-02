Peppa Pig is getting a new sibling, says Mummy Pig

Looks like Peppa Pig, the puddle-loving character from the popular children’s show is getting a new sibling soon.

It was announced during a special segment on Good Morning Britain by Peppa Pig’s mother Mummy Pig, who is voiced by actress Morwenna Banks.

The wholesome show centres around Peppa Pig’s stories with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and younger brother George, whose most treasured possession is his toy dinosaur.

“I’m excited to share that our family is getting even bigger because we’re having another baby. I’m due in the summer, and we’re all so excited,” she said, holding up a sonogram of the baby.

“Every day they ask me how big the baby is. When is it coming? Does it like dinosaurs and muddy puddles? It never stops,” said Mummy Pig.