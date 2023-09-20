Percy Jackson And The Olympians teaser trailer shows Greek gods and monsters
The upcoming Disney+ series will premiere on Dec 20.
Camp Half-Blood is back in session. On Wednesday (Sep 20), Disney+ released the first teaser trailer of its new series Percy Jackson And The Olympians, starring The Adam Project star Walker Scobell as the titular character.
Scheduled to air on Dec 20, the series chronicles the adventures of 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he discovers that he is a demigod: The son of a human and a Greek god.
The first season of Percy Jackson And The Olympians will adapt events of the novel, The Lightning Thief, where Percy joins a summer camp called Camp Half-Blood and is then tasked to locate Zeus' missing lightning bolt.
The 93-second-long trailer gives us our first look at the main characters of the show including Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, the daughter of Athena, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood, Percy's best friend who is actually a satyr.
We also see a brief glimpse of Zeus, played by the late Lance Reddick who died from heart disease in March this year. Other characters who will be appearing in this eight-episode season include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, the head of Camp Half-Blood; wrestler Edge as Ares, the god of war and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes.
Percy Jackson And The Olympians was previously adapted into a movie franchise, comprising two movies, starring Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T Jackson.