Percy Jackson And The Olympians teaser trailer shows Greek gods and monsters

Camp Half-Blood is back in session. On Wednesday (Sep 20), Disney+ released the first teaser trailer of its new series Percy Jackson And The Olympians, starring The Adam Project star Walker Scobell as the titular character.

Scheduled to air on Dec 20, the series chronicles the adventures of 12-year-old Percy Jackson as he discovers that he is a demigod: The son of a human and a Greek god.

The first season of Percy Jackson And The Olympians will adapt events of the novel, The Lightning Thief, where Percy joins a summer camp called Camp Half-Blood and is then tasked to locate Zeus' missing lightning bolt.