Perez Hilton's family gives update on blogger, TikTok says ‘moderator error’ caused delay in shutting down livestream

Following the hospitalisation of celebrity blogger Perez Hilton from apparent self-harm on Wednesday (Aug 5), his family has provided an update on his condition.

In a post on his official website, Hilton's family thanked those who "reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support".

"Your compassionate humanity during this profoundly heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express," wrote Hilton's family, adding that it has "been incredibly difficult and emotional" for them.

They added that the situation has been made "even harder because very little information has been made available to [their] family".

"We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope," revealed Hilton's family.

"We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we're taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery."