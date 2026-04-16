Perfect Crown star Gong Seung-yeon once hit Twice's Jeongyeon and had to walk home barefoot in winter as a result

South Korean actress Gong Seung-yeon, 33, has been winning praise for her layered portrayal of the complex Queen Mother Yoon Yi-rang in Perfect Crown, the new K-drama series starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok. Off camera, however, Gong had a cheeky phase, which saw her constantly fighting with her two younger sisters – one of whom is Twice member Jeongyeon, 29.

Recently, Gong appeared on the online talk show Salon Drip, along with the cast of Perfect Crown, where they shared behind-the-scenes stories of the Disney+ romcom.

During the 45-minute-long episode, which dropped on Tuesday (Apr 14), host Jang Do-yeon brought up the topic of Gong's sisters, to which Gong quipped: "I really hit them a lot."