Perfect Crown star Gong Seung-yeon once hit Twice's Jeongyeon and had to walk home barefoot in winter as a result
In an episode of the online talk show Salon Drip, which aired on Tuesday (Apr 14), South Korean actress Gong Seung-yeon shared how she used to fight with her younger sisters – one of whom is Twice member Jeongyeon.
South Korean actress Gong Seung-yeon, 33, has been winning praise for her layered portrayal of the complex Queen Mother Yoon Yi-rang in Perfect Crown, the new K-drama series starring IU and Byeon Woo-seok. Off camera, however, Gong had a cheeky phase, which saw her constantly fighting with her two younger sisters – one of whom is Twice member Jeongyeon, 29.
Recently, Gong appeared on the online talk show Salon Drip, along with the cast of Perfect Crown, where they shared behind-the-scenes stories of the Disney+ romcom.
During the 45-minute-long episode, which dropped on Tuesday (Apr 14), host Jang Do-yeon brought up the topic of Gong's sisters, to which Gong quipped: "I really hit them a lot."
According to Gong, whenever she and the middle sister were fighting, Jeongyeon – the youngest of the three sisters – would be the one to try to break up the fight.
"Since her older sisters were fighting, Jeongyeon would say, 'I'm telling mother', and then she'd get hit with the telephone [by her sisters]," shared Gong.
Gong also recalled another incident that happened in her father’s car.
While fighting, Gong aimed for Jeongyeon’s head to hit it. However, Jeongyeon suddenly turned and the blow ended up landing on Jeongyeon's eye, hurting it. To make matters worse, Jeongyeon had to shoot a teaser for Sixteen, the reality series that led to the formation of Twice, the following day.
"It was winter and I had taken my shoes off. My father stopped the car, opened the back door and dragged me out," said Gong.
At the time, the car was "about three bus stops away" from their home. The family then drove off without Gong, leaving her to walk home barefoot.
"While walking, I kept saying, 'I'm really gonna kill you, Yoo Jeong-yeon (Jeongyeon's real name).'" shared Gong.
Nonetheless, Gong Seung-yeon ended up "apologising profusely" to Jeongyeon once she reached home.
Today, the two siblings continue to have a close bond. Jeongyeon previously told fans that she had visited the set of Perfect Crown.
Gong also shared in Tuesday's video that Jeongyeon is a "hardcore" fan of her Perfect Crown co-star IU.
"She has all her albums. She even takes them out to show me and tells me not to touch them," said Gong.
Set in an alternate version of modern-day South Korea, Perfect Crown tells the story of a powerful heiress (IU) who proposes a strategic marriage with a prince (Byeon Woo-seok) to elevate her social status.
The series premiered on Apr 10 and currently airs every Friday and Saturday on Disney+.