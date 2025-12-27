Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65

Bamonte died "after a short illness ‌at home" on Christmas Day.

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, dies at 65

From left: Inductees Lol Tolhurst, Michael Dempsey, Perry Bamonte and Boris Williams of The Cure attend the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Brooklyn in 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

27 Dec 2025 08:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Perry Bamonte, keyboardist and guitarist in The Cure, has died at 65, the English indie rock band confirmed through their official website on Friday (Dec 26).

In a statement, the band wrote that Bamonte died "after a short illness ‌at home" on Christmas Day.

"It is ‌with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the statement said, adding he was a "vital part ‍of The Cure story".

The statement said Bamonte was a full-time member of The Cure since 1990, playing guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards and performed in more than 400 ​shows.

Bamonte, born in London, ‌England, in 1960, joined the band's road crew in 1984, working alongside his younger brother ​Daryl, who worked as tour manager for The Cure.

Bamonte first ⁠worked as an assistant ‌to co-founder and lead vocalist, Robert Smith, before ​becoming a full member after keyboardist Roger O'Donnell left the band in 1990.

Bamonte's first album with ‍The Cure was Wish in 1992. He continued to work ⁠with them on the next three albums.

He also had various ​acting roles in ‌movies: Judge Dredd, About Time and The Crow.

Source: Reuters/hq

Related Topics

Death Music celebrity
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement