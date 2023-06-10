Pesta Perdana 2023 gala dinner celebrates best in Malay entertainment scene

The Malay entertainment scene received its much-deserved recognition at Pesta Perdana 2023 Gala Dinner on Friday (Jun 9) at the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach.

Hosted by popular personalities Fiza O and Fuzz, the event honoured the works spanning the past two years with a total of 16 Programme and Creative awards.

Identiti emerged as the biggest winner as its director Zaini Nasser and writer M Raihan Halim were awarded respectively for Best Directing – Drama, and Best Writing – Drama. The same thriller drama by Papahan Films also scooped up a new award, Best Digital Short-Form Content, which acknowledged the growing demand for shorter forms of content among digital natives.