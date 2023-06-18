Pesta Perdana 2023: Norman Ishal and Suhaillah Salam win best actor and actress awards, plus all the winners at the show

Actor-writer M Saffri A Manaf took home the special Lifetime Achievement award for his significant contributions to the local Malay entertainment scene throughout his illustrious 50-year career. His notable works include radio script Sireh Pinang Sudah Dihantar, Pinangan Sudah Diterima, as well as popular radio programmes Warung Mak Limah and Secawan Kopi. He received the accolade from Guest of Honour Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower.

Scroll down for the winners of Pesta Perdana 2023.