Pesta Perdana 2023: Norman Ishal and Suhaillah Salam win best actor and actress awards, plus all the winners at the show
The question on everyone’s lips: Who won Most Popular Male and Female Personlity?
Pesta Perdana 2023 honoured the best of Malay entertainment on Saturday (Jun 17). Themed Epilogue of Dreams, the 17th edition of Mediacorp’s biennial Malay awards show celebrated 18 recognitions across the Performance and Popularity category, as well as the Lifetime Achievement award.
Acclaimed drama Identiti continued its winning streaking from last week’s Pesta Perdana 2023 Gala Dinner, sweeping five wins including the Best Actor – Drama Series for lead actor Norman Ishak and Best Supporting Actress – Drama Series award by Siti Hajar Gani.
Bidadari, another drama series that centered around the exhumation of the Bidadari Cemetery also won big, including Best Drama Series, Best Actress – Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor and Best Young Star.
Actor-writer M Saffri A Manaf took home the special Lifetime Achievement award for his significant contributions to the local Malay entertainment scene throughout his illustrious 50-year career. His notable works include radio script Sireh Pinang Sudah Dihantar, Pinangan Sudah Diterima, as well as popular radio programmes Warung Mak Limah and Secawan Kopi. He received the accolade from Guest of Honour Zaqy Mohamad, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Manpower.
Scroll down for the winners of Pesta Perdana 2023.
Best Actor – Drama Series: Norman Ishal (Identiti)
Best Actress – Drama Series: Suhaillah Salam (Bidadari)
Best Supporting Actor – Drama Series: Rafaat Hamzah (Bidadari)
Best Supporting Actress – Drama Series: Siti Hajar Gani (Identiti)
Best Actor – Drama Special/Anthology: Fir Rahman (Papa Pilot)
Best Actress – Drama Special/Anthology: Suhaillah Salam (Tiga Hari Ke Korban)
Best Supporting Actor – Drama Special/Anthology: Junaidi Sali (Air Mata Ayah)
Best Supporting Actress – Drama Special/Anthology: Olynn Saleh (Misteri Jam 12 S2)
Best Actor/Actress In A Comedy Role: Siti Khalijah Zainal (Snip & Snappy!)
Most Promising Actor/Actress: Freda Mel (Hingga Ke Syurga)
Best Info-Ed Host: Fauzie Laily (Gotong Royong S2)
Best Young Star: Bella Putri (Bidadari)
Best Radio DJ: Azlin Ali (Paparazzi Pagi)
Best Drama Series: Bidadari
Best Drama Special: Tiga Hari Ke Korban
Best Entertainment Series: Raja Kulinari
Best Entertainment Special: Sinar Lebaran 2022
Best Info-Ed Programme: Hilang
Best Children’s Programm: Skuad Cilik S4
Best Digital Short-Form Content: Identiti
Best Audio Programme: eNtITY!
Best Drama Director: Zaini Nasser (Identiti)
Best Entertainment Director: Fadila Abdul Wahid (Sinar Lebaran 2022)
Best Drama Writing: M Raihan Halim (Identiti)
Best Entertainment Writing: Netty Fiona Othman (Pelancaran Bulan Bahasa 2022)
Best Info-Ed Writing: Wahyu Rahman (Hilang)
Best Drama Videography: Roszali Samad and Kelly Chen (Korban)
Best Drama Editing: Rein Zahrein (Tiga Hari Ke Korban)
Best Theme Song: Air Mata Ayah
Most Popular Male Personality: Shafie Aziz
Most Popular Female Personality: Huda Ali
Lifetime Achievement: M Saffri A Manaf