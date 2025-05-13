Malay entertainment awards show Pesta Perdana 2025 back for 18th edition, commemorating 25 years of Suria

Mediacorp’s Malay entertainment awards show Pesta Perdana is set to return on May 24 for its 18th edition. Themed A Moment for a Lifetime, this year’s show will commemorate 25 years of Malay-language channel Suria with its trophy redesigned as a diamond-cut crystal ball.

Hosted by actors Era Farida, Farhana M Noor, Fauzie Laily and comedian Najip Ali, the main show will present 25 awards across performance, programme and popularity categories.

These will include the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, set to honour a veteran whose work has contributed to the local Malay entertainment scene.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is the guest of honour while his wife Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will also be in attendance.

From now till May 24, 10am, fans can vote for their favourite stars in the Most Popular Male Personality and Most Popular Female Personality categories via mediacorp.sg/pestaperdana.

The red-carpet segment, Pesta Perdana Glam, will take place prior to the main show. It will be hosted by radio station Ria 897 DJs Azura Goh and Fadli Kamsani, alongside personalities Fikah Zainal and Zhin Sadali.

Fans can look forward to performances by Singapore rapper Alyph, singers Taufik Batisah, Hady Mirza and Sezairi, renowned Malaysian vocalists Anuar Zain and Nadeera Zaini, as well as a reimagining of Malam Gemilang by Project Lagu winner Yanto Sani, alongside winners from Malay talent discovery competition Anugerah and singing competition SG Mania.

In celebration of 25 years of Suria, the event will also feature a special video of iconic moments in the channel's history. Familiar faces will be returning, including hosts from children’s programme Krayon, actors from the drama Anak Metropolitan and stars from the romantic comedy Cinta Bollywood – many of whom launched their careers on Suria.

“This year’s Pesta Perdana will be a spectacular night sparkling with a stellar line-up of artistes, immersive performances, and heartfelt tributes,” said Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer and corporate development officer.

“As we mark 25 momentous years of Suria, the show will honour the trailblazers who have shaped local Malay entertainment, while shining a spotlight on the exciting new talent leading the way forward.”

The Pesta Perdana Glam segment will be available live from 7pm to 8pm on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, Mediacorp Untukmu on TikTok and Suria on May 24.

The main live show will follow from 8.30pm to 11pm on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube and Suria. Public tickets can also be redeemed for free, while stocks last, via the merewards app or at mediacorp.com.sg. Visit mediacorp.sg/pestaperdana for more information.