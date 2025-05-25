Logo
Entertainment

The 18th edition of Pesta Perdana took place on Saturday night (May 24). This year's iteration of the award show also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Suria – Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel.

Pesta Perdana 2025: Norman Ishak and Carmen Soo win best actor and actress awards

Norman Ishak (left) and Carmen Soo (right) won the awards for best actor and actress in a drama series, respectively. (Photos: Mediacorp)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
25 May 2025 10:56AM (Updated: 25 May 2025 11:06AM)
On Saturday night (May 24), the Mediacorp award show Pesta Perdana returned for its 18th edition – hosted by popular personalities  Era Farida, Farhana M Noor, Fauzie Laily, and Najip Ali.

25 was the number of the night, as the ceremony celebrated the 25th anniversary of Suria, Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel, and handed out 25 awards across performance, programme and personality categories.

Malaysian actress Carmen Soo won the award for best actress in a drama series at the 2025 edition of Pesta Perdana. (Photo: Mediacorp)

One of the biggest winners of the night was the period crime drama Operandi Gerhana, which follows two constables as they investigate the kidnapping of their superior officer amidst gangland unrest.

The show won the awards for best drama series, best actress in a drama series for Carmen Soo and best actor in a supporting series for Jamie Aditya.

Actor Norman Ishak (far left) won multiple awards at Pesta Perdana 2025. (Photo: Mediacorp)

Actor Norman Ishak emerged as a triple winner with accolades for best actor in a drama series for his role in Cerita Dia Macam Ni, best supporting actor in a telemovie or anthology for Bingit season five, and the fan-voted "Most Popular Male Personality” award.

The evening also honoured legendary contributions to the industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Husin Saaban. (Photo: Mediacorp)

The evening also honoured legendary contributions to the industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Husin Saaban. A pioneer in Malay comedy, Husin began his journey in the 1960s and has left a profound impact across television, theatre, and children’s entertainment.

The award was presented by Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, alongside Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.

Pesta Perdana 2025 full list of winners

Best Actor - Drama Series

Norman Ishak (Cerita Dia Macam Ni)

Best Actress - Drama Series

Carmen Soo (Operandi Gerhana)

Best Supporting Actor - Drama Series

Jamie Aditya (Operandi Gerhana)

Best Supporting Actress - Drama Series

Atyy Malek (Mencari Marina)

Best Actor - Telemovie / Anthology

Al-Matin (Belaian)

Best Actress - Telemovie / Anthology

Nurul Nabila (Bisikan Syahdu)

Best Supporting Actor - Telemovie / Anthology

Norman Ishak (Bingit season five)

Best Supporting Actress - Telemovie / Anthology

Sharon Ismail (Mencari Hajar)

Best Actor / Actress In A Comedy Role - Telemovie / Anthology

Najib Soiman (Cerita Dia Macam Ni)

Most Promising Artiste

Zhin Sadali (Bingit Season Five)

Best Host - Entertainment

Hafidz Rahman (Berani Nyanyi? Season Two)

Best Host - Info-ed

Huda Ali (Cantik Detektif Season Five)

Best Young Star

Mishall Kiara (StigMa Lea)

Best Radio DJ

Mariam Mas’od (Espresso Warna)

Best Drama Series

Operandi Gerhana

Best Telemovie / Anthology

Bisikan Syahdu

Best Entertainment Programme

Berani Nyanyi? Season Two

Best Info-Ed Programme

Kembara Kasih Season Five

Best Children’s Programme

Makan Skuad

Best Digital Short-form Content

Unboxing Seni

Best Audio Programme

Real Talk Bersama Nity Baizura

Best Theme Song

Setitis Harapan

Most Popular Male Personality

Norman Ishak

Most Popular Female Personality

Wahyu Rahman

Lifetime Achievement Award

Husin Saaban

The hosts of Pesta Perdana 2025. (Photo: Mediacorp)

In a statement, Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer & corporate development officer, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees at this edition of Pesta Perdana. Celebrating Suria’s 25th anniversary alongside these remarkable talents is not only a tribute to individual achievements, but also to the vibrant growth of Singapore’s Malay entertainment scene.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with these creative minds, as they continue to inspire and captivate audiences here and beyond!”

Source: CNA/hq

