Pesta Perdana 2025: Norman Ishak and Carmen Soo win best actor and actress awards

On Saturday night (May 24), the Mediacorp award show Pesta Perdana returned for its 18th edition – hosted by popular personalities Era Farida, Farhana M Noor, Fauzie Laily, and Najip Ali.

25 was the number of the night, as the ceremony celebrated the 25th anniversary of Suria, Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel, and handed out 25 awards across performance, programme and personality categories.