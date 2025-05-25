Pesta Perdana 2025: Norman Ishak and Carmen Soo win best actor and actress awards
The 18th edition of Pesta Perdana took place on Saturday night (May 24). This year's iteration of the award show also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Suria – Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel.
On Saturday night (May 24), the Mediacorp award show Pesta Perdana returned for its 18th edition – hosted by popular personalities Era Farida, Farhana M Noor, Fauzie Laily, and Najip Ali.
25 was the number of the night, as the ceremony celebrated the 25th anniversary of Suria, Mediacorp’s dedicated Malay-language channel, and handed out 25 awards across performance, programme and personality categories.
One of the biggest winners of the night was the period crime drama Operandi Gerhana, which follows two constables as they investigate the kidnapping of their superior officer amidst gangland unrest.
The show won the awards for best drama series, best actress in a drama series for Carmen Soo and best actor in a supporting series for Jamie Aditya.
Actor Norman Ishak emerged as a triple winner with accolades for best actor in a drama series for his role in Cerita Dia Macam Ni, best supporting actor in a telemovie or anthology for Bingit season five, and the fan-voted "Most Popular Male Personality” award.
The evening also honoured legendary contributions to the industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to Husin Saaban. A pioneer in Malay comedy, Husin began his journey in the 1960s and has left a profound impact across television, theatre, and children’s entertainment.
The award was presented by Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, alongside Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Acting Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs.
Pesta Perdana 2025 full list of winners
Best Actor - Drama Series
Norman Ishak (Cerita Dia Macam Ni)
Best Actress - Drama Series
Carmen Soo (Operandi Gerhana)
Best Supporting Actor - Drama Series
Jamie Aditya (Operandi Gerhana)
Best Supporting Actress - Drama Series
Atyy Malek (Mencari Marina)
Best Actor - Telemovie / Anthology
Al-Matin (Belaian)
Best Actress - Telemovie / Anthology
Nurul Nabila (Bisikan Syahdu)
Best Supporting Actor - Telemovie / Anthology
Norman Ishak (Bingit season five)
Best Supporting Actress - Telemovie / Anthology
Sharon Ismail (Mencari Hajar)
Best Actor / Actress In A Comedy Role - Telemovie / Anthology
Najib Soiman (Cerita Dia Macam Ni)
Most Promising Artiste
Zhin Sadali (Bingit Season Five)
Best Host - Entertainment
Hafidz Rahman (Berani Nyanyi? Season Two)
Best Host - Info-ed
Huda Ali (Cantik Detektif Season Five)
Best Young Star
Mishall Kiara (StigMa Lea)
Best Radio DJ
Mariam Mas’od (Espresso Warna)
Best Drama Series
Operandi Gerhana
Best Telemovie / Anthology
Bisikan Syahdu
Best Entertainment Programme
Berani Nyanyi? Season Two
Best Info-Ed Programme
Kembara Kasih Season Five
Best Children’s Programme
Makan Skuad
Best Digital Short-form Content
Unboxing Seni
Best Audio Programme
Real Talk Bersama Nity Baizura
Best Theme Song
Setitis Harapan
Most Popular Male Personality
Norman Ishak
Most Popular Female Personality
Wahyu Rahman
Lifetime Achievement Award
Husin Saaban
In a statement, Angeline Poh, Mediacorp's chief customer & corporate development officer, said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees at this edition of Pesta Perdana. Celebrating Suria’s 25th anniversary alongside these remarkable talents is not only a tribute to individual achievements, but also to the vibrant growth of Singapore’s Malay entertainment scene.
“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with these creative minds, as they continue to inspire and captivate audiences here and beyond!”