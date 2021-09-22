Digital doggies: Pet influencers are on the rise in Singapore

Two fluffy white terriers wearing neckerchiefs pant quietly as their owner waves a treat and snaps a photo for the dogs' tens of thousands of Instagram followers.

They are among a growing number of pet influencers on social media in Singapore, a trend fuelled by a rise in online shopping and pet ownership during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sasha and Piper make regular appearances on their "Lomodoggies" Instagram account, often wearing matching accessories and posing for the camera with their tongues hanging out.

The pair have earned thousands of dollars endorsing products ranging from vacuum cleaners to shoes – and are even represented by an agency.