Pioneering Hong Kong Cantopop lyricist Peter Lai dies aged 76

Renowned Hong Kong lyricist Peter Lai, who spearheaded the city's golden era of Cantonese pop music, has died aged 76, his family and friends said Thursday (Aug 6).

Lai was hospitalised after suffering a stroke this year and passed away on Wednesday morning, his son and a long-time friend said at a press conference.

Nicknamed "The Lyrical Maverick", he wrote the words to hits including Monica in 1984, performed by superstar Leslie Cheung, one of the most widely recognised Hong Kong pop classics.

His lyrics also contributed to the huge success of generational Cantopop superstars, including Sam Hui and Anita Mui.

"Thank you for crafting countless remarkable works for the Hong Kong cantopop scene," Hui wrote in a tribute note.

"Your lyrics are exoteric yet never vulgar."

Lai, whose decades-long career reached its pinnacle during the 1970s and 80s, was one of Hong Kong's first-generation of lyricists for Cantopop, alongside James Wong and Jimmy Lo.

His work was known for its grassroots appeal and humour, drawing inspiration from the working class and everyday life during Hong Kong's economic boom.

Lai's passing sparked a flood of tributes on social media.

"Who can replace your place?" one user said, in a reference to Lai's famous line from Monica.

"Many thanks, Peter."

Lai also appeared in many Hong Kong films and shows alongside the likes of Jackie Chan, Tony Leung and Stephen Chow, such as City Hunter and Chinese Midnight Express, as well as the sitcom Come Home Love: Lo and Behold.