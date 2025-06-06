Hong Kong actor Peter Pang continues working to pay over US$40,000 cancer treatment costs
Pang was diagnosed with stage three rectal cancer in July 2023. Media outlets previously reported that Pang exhausted his savings and had to borrow money to pay for his medical and living costs.
Hong Kong actor Peter Pang, who is currently battling stage three rectal cancer, has said that he will "keep working hard". The 54-year-old, who has been dubbed Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's "go-to villain" due to his many antagonistic TV drama roles, was diagnosed with cancer in July 2023 after doctors discovered a tumour about 5cm in size in his rectum.
According to Hong Kong media outlets, Pang had to stop working to focus on his treatment and has since depleted his savings.
TVB recently reported that Pang is now "tirelessly working" to cover the cost of his medical expenses, estimated at about 300,000 yuan (US$41,800).
One of Pang's recent gigs was performing at a nightclub in mainland China, which Pang himself posted on his Xiaohongshu page.
The event saw him being greeted by lines of fans as he entered the venue. In the video, Pang can be seen leading clubbers in singing Sky by the rock band Beyond.
"I’m grateful that I can still use this body to perform for everyone. I’ll keep working hard," wrote Pang in his post.
On social media, Pang maintains a happy and cheerful disposition, sharing his journey with battling cancer. In a recent post on his Xiaohongshu page, he shared how happiness and contentment have helped him overcome hurdles.