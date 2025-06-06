Hong Kong actor Peter Pang continues working to pay over US$40,000 cancer treatment costs

Hong Kong actor Peter Pang, who is currently battling stage three rectal cancer, has said that he will "keep working hard". The 54-year-old, who has been dubbed Hong Kong broadcaster TVB's "go-to villain" due to his many antagonistic TV drama roles, was diagnosed with cancer in July 2023 after doctors discovered a tumour about 5cm in size in his rectum.

According to Hong Kong media outlets, Pang had to stop working to focus on his treatment and has since depleted his savings.

TVB recently reported that Pang is now "tirelessly working" to cover the cost of his medical expenses, estimated at about 300,000 yuan (US$41,800).