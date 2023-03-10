Actor Peter Yu bought his wife a Rolex with money he saved from not buying cigarettes for 2 years

“You know a lao gu dong ('old antique' in English) is someone who is very stubborn, doesn’t like to talk and thinks he’s very wise? Yeah, my character in the show is someone like that. But I don’t know about antiques at all!” he chuckled.

Yu went on to tell us about the time he received a “very beautiful” antique typewriter from his brother, which he ended up giving away.

“One day, I went to shoot a short film at a house that has a lot of antique things. I was like ‘Wow, the house looks so nice’ and I felt like it was right to give it to them, so I did."



"I felt like they needed it more than me 'cos they can appreciate it, and there’s no use in me keeping it because everything else in my house is 'modern',” he explained, setting the tone for the rest of our conversation, which involved the letting go of things.

LATELY, YOU'VE BEEN APPEARING IN MORE SHOWS, INCLUDING THE NEW MOVIE, CIRCLE LINE. WILL WE BE SEEING YOU IN MORE DRAMA SERIALS AS WELL?

PETER YU: Hmm, I don’t know. I mean I’m open [to the idea]. In fact, I have a lot of projects that I’m working on, I film a lot of movies. I’m going to start work on another movie later this month. I think I have shot almost seven movies already.

It feels like I’ve been filming at least two movies every year for a while now. [The pace] is actually quite relaxed when filming movies, because they have a budget, and so we have a lot of time to film a bit every day. It’s not as rushed as filming a drama.

DO YOU PREFER ACTING IN A DRAMA SERIES OR A MOVIE?

Of course I like to act in movies lah. You get paid better for movies, and movies give me plenty of time [to prepare].

As an artiste, we need a lot of emotions to act, so they give us a lot of time to portray that character. It’s more fast-paced when I act in dramas and sometimes, it affects my emotions and I can’t properly portray what I want. It gets a bit disappointing sometimes.

HOW DIFFERENT ARE THE YOUNGER STARS NOW COMPARED TO WHEN YOU WERE THEIR AGE?

(Pauses to think) Um, modern ah. Sorry I don’t really watch dramas these days so I don’t know how they act now (laughs).

But okay lah, if you’re talking about the differences between the actors now and then… last time, in SBC (Singapore Broadcasting Corporation) and TCS (Television Corporation of Singapore), everyone knew everyone when we were working. Our relationship with each other was really good. We all managed to develop [friendships] with each other before filming.

But of late, everyone is quiet, and they don’t really develop relationships first, or chat with each other. There’s a chance they don’t speak to me because there’s a generation gap, or maybe they don’t dare to come over and speak to me, so I understand.

But filming with them, when they are doing their lines, everything is okay. They are all good at what they do, and they are quite pro also lah. But the way we were last time, it’s easy to act with anyone.

YOU MENTIONED THAT THE STARS USED TO BE VERY CLOSE IN THE PAST. WHAT DID YOU GUYS DO TOGETHER?

We went out together to eat and all. Last time, there was really the feeling of love. Everybody was very close. Like Aileen [Tan] (who also appears in Fix My Life), every time I see her she will say ‘Hello’ loudly and give me a hug. It’s like meeting an old friend.

Last time, we didn’t have smart phones so we just kept chatting with each other. Eating and chatting in between scenes. We developed good rapport with our co-stars, and we felt comfortable acting with each other. We felt very at ease because we knew each other well.