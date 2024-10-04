The Phantom Of The Opera will return to Singapore in May 2025, presales start on Oct 10

UOB cardholders can get first dibs – and 20 per cent off – on tickets via Klook, starting from 10am on Oct 10. They can also get the same discount by buying tickets via Marina Bay Sands' official site and Sistic from Oct 11. Both presale sessions will end at 11.59pm on Oct 20. UOB cardholders who purchase tickets from Oct 21 will get 15 per cent off tickets instead.

If you're not UOB cardholder, fret not. Simply head to The Phantom Of The Opera's official website before Oct 9 and join the waitlist. Waitlist subscribers will enjoy 15 per cent off tickets once their presale session starts at 12pm on Oct 11.

Public sales will then take place from Oct 14.

The upcoming production of The Phantom Of The Opera stars Jonathan Roxmouth as the Phantom and Grace Roberts as Christine. Joining them are 37 performers from all over the world including the UK, the US and South Africa.

The Phantom Of The Opera first opened in London's West End in 1986 and has since become one of the most beloved musicals of all time. It has reportedly earned over US$6 billion (S$7.8 billion) worldwide – making it the second highest-grossing musical theatre franchise, behind The Lion King.