What keeps Physical: 100 star Amotti grounded – even after global recognition and 210kg deadlifts

Remember that nail-biting sack toss event that almost got Team South Korea eliminated on Netflix’s Physical: Asia? No one recalls that scene better than Kim Jae-hong, better known as Amotti. “Till this day, I still remember the fear and pressure,” said the 33-year-old through a translator.

“That moment – between the team getting eliminated and making it through – was the most fearful for me. After we got through, we had a fried chicken party back in our hotel to celebrate. That was really memorable for me!” he grinned, relishing the delicious memory of his favourite cheat food to cap that momentous day. Yes, the man may love bak kut teh when he’s in town but he’s still Korean at heart.

In Singapore to front the one-day Lululemon Training Ground event at Clarke Quay on Saturday (Jan 24), this was Amotti’s third visit to our sunny island. Still looking fresh after his personal workout and a high-energy training session with participants that could power the entire Singapore River, the 33-year-old seemed unfazed by jet lag – although the attention from fans is still something that takes some getting used to.

“I was fascinated and surprised when people started recognising me outside of Korea,” he said when asked how the fitness survival franchise has changed him, particularly after winning Physical: 100 Season 2. “I don’t really think much of the fame. I didn’t start working out for the fame. But thanks to my fitness journey, I have the opportunity to be here today.”