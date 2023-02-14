11 standout Physical: 100 contestants: Buff ‘Jay Chou’, Kim Da-mi lookalike and Single’s Inferno links

These days, everyone seems to be talking about Physical: 100, the Netflix reality show from South Korea that’s pitting professional athletes against bodybuilders, and Navy SEALs against civilian fitness hobbyists, in order to find the strongest of them all.

It’s been the top TV show on the streaming service for the past couple of weeks and it’s not over just yet. Whether you’ve just hopped on the bandwagon or have been following the show already, here’s a look at some of the buzz-worthy contestants from the show – whether they’re still in or not, we won’t spoil it for you. Time to flex those thumbs as you scroll down.