Korean reality series Physical: 100 renewed for second season with more quests and larger set

The survival series pits 100 of Korea’s most famous athletes against each other in a series of intense challenges in a bid to find “the ideal human physique”. Notable competitors in the first season include entertainer Choo Sung-hoon, YouTuber Agent H and Single’s Inferno star Cha Hyun-seung.

In the weeks following its release, the show became Netflix’s top non-English show and ranked in the Top 10 in 78 countries.

In a statement released by Netflix, director Jang Ho-gi said: “We are very grateful Physical: 100 received so much love from fans all across the globe, and we paid attention to all the comments and feedback.”

He added: “We decided to retain the essence of the show, finding the perfect physique, while introducing fresh elements. This is our way of expressing our gratitude to the fans of the show.”

Jang also revealed that the second season will “surpass its predecessor in every aspect”. The set, which was already the size of two football fields in Season 1, will be further expanded.

“I’m also collaborating with many experts to make sure we have even more electrifying and well-designed quests that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. I give you my word that we will be back with an all-new season that’s got everything taken up a notch for our global fans.”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second season of Physical: 100.