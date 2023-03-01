Physical: 100 flexes its muscles: How this 'wholesome' South Korean reality TV show became a global hit

The challenge is straight from Greek mythology: Hold a boulder aloft as long as possible. Korean car dealer Jo Jin-hyeong lasted over two hours, captivating global audiences in a reality show that could signal a new K-culture export success.

After films such as Oscar-winning Parasite and TV series including Golden Globe-bedecked Squid Game helped popularise K-content overseas, industry figures have said South Korea's high-quality reality shows may be next in line for domination.

Physical: 100, the new Netflix show that gym buff Jo competed in, featured 100 men and women in prime physical condition, including South Korea's ex-Olympians and former special forces soldiers, performing absurdly difficult challenges.

It is the first unscripted series to top the streaming giant's non-English chart, building on the popularity of Single's Inferno, a Korean dating show that became a sleeper hit worldwide last year.