Pierce by Singaporean director Nelicia Low to premiere in Singapore. Catch a special screening with Q&A session

You can soon catch the critically-acclaimed movie Pierce in Singapore, directed by Singaporean filmmaker Nelicia Low.

In July, Low, who is a former national fencer, nabbed the award for best director at this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival – the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious in Central and Eastern Europe.

Starring Taiwanese actors Liu Hsiu-fu, Tsao Yu-ning and Ding Ning, Pierce tells the story of high school fencer Jie who chooses to trust and help his dangerous older brother after he is released from jail, defying their mother’s attempts to hide their traumatic past.