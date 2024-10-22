Pierce by Singaporean director Nelicia Low to premiere in Singapore. Catch a special screening with Q&A session
Pierce marks the debut feature film of Nelicia Low, who was a former national fencer.
You can soon catch the critically-acclaimed movie Pierce in Singapore, directed by Singaporean filmmaker Nelicia Low.
In July, Low, who is a former national fencer, nabbed the award for best director at this year's Karlovy Vary International Film Festival – the largest film festival in the Czech Republic and the most prestigious in Central and Eastern Europe.
Starring Taiwanese actors Liu Hsiu-fu, Tsao Yu-ning and Ding Ning, Pierce tells the story of high school fencer Jie who chooses to trust and help his dangerous older brother after he is released from jail, defying their mother’s attempts to hide their traumatic past.
Pierce is set to be released in Singapore on Nov 7. However, fans can enjoy a special screening on Oct 30 hosted by cinema chain Golden Village.
Happening at Golden Village Suntec City, this special screening will include a Q&A session with Nelicia Low and Pierce stars Liu Hsiu-fu and Tsao Yu-ning.
Tickets are now available at Golden Village's official website, with prices starting at S$18.
In a statement, Liu said: "I've heard a lot about Singaporean food and have always wanted to visit Singapore. I'm thrilled to finally make the trip with our film. I hope that everyone will enjoy Pierce."
Tsao added: "I enjoyed working with Nelicia Low, and I’m pleased to have this opportunity to meet our Singaporean audience with Pierce. Everyone can look forward to my performance with Liu Hsiu-fu, and I hope that they will enjoy this film."