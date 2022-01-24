Pierre Png reveals more about wife Andrea De Cruz’s recent COVID-19 jab health scare

Actor Pierre Png has revealed more information about Andrea De Cruz’s health scare last year, which involved her second COVID-19 jab.

On Dec 30, the 48-year-old actor shared on Instagram how his wife’s health “took a turn for the worst”.

And in a recent interview with 8days.sg, the actor, who’s starring in the new drama Home Again, elaborated that it had to do with De Cruz having a “not so good reaction” to the jab; she subsequently ran a fever, which they then suspected was something more serious than just a usual side effect.

“We were worried about her, so we brought her to the clinic,” shared Png, who initially thought she had either contracted COVID-19 or, the "worst case scenario", malaria.

"She was cleared of both," he said. “But then came the third reason she might have a fever, and it's because of a rejection of the liver. It turned out to be the worst of the three options.” De Cruz was then put on steroids and received a higher dosage of medication.