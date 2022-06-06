Rebecca Lim, Pierre Png and Xiang Yun among Singaporean nominees at Seoul Webfest 2022

Singaporean talents have once again put the country on the world map, with a total of 10 nominations at Seoul Webfest’s eighth edition this year.

Carrie Wong, Chantalle Ng and Rebecca Lim are among the 15 nominees for Best Actress for their work in The Peculiar Pawnbroker, My Star Bride and This Land Is Mine, respectively.

Meanwhile, Desmond Tan and Pierre Png will be vying for the Best Actor award for their roles in Key Witness and This Land Is Mine, respectively.

Bonnie Loo, Brandon Wong and Xiang Yun also received nods for their supporting roles in Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost, The Peculiar Pawnbroker and Soul Old Yet So Young, respectively.

The actors’ performances will be put against those from other countries including South Korea, Japan and Australia.

Additionally, local director Doreen Yap received two nominations for the comedy series Mister Flower and the crime drama The Takedown.

Notably, this isn't Ng's first international award nomination for her role in My Star Bride. She received a Best Actress nomination in April for her role as Vietnamese bride Fang Cao at the 2022 New York TV & Film Awards, where James Seah also received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Justice Boo.

Touted as the first of its kind in South Korea and Northeast Asia, the Seoul Webfest is an opportunity for web series creators from around the world to connect with one another. Along with the awards ceremony, organisers have planned a red carpet gala event, screenings and panel discussions.

The festival has also partnered with similar events from across the world, including the New York City Web Fest, Jaipur International Film Festival and Asia Web Awards to “give the web series selected this year more exposure in more countries”.