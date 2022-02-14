'Take along things she'll forget': Celebrity couples' secrets to long-lasting marriage

Zheng Geping: Before getting married, you might read books or listen to experts. Those are just guidelines. Actually, there’s no secret. Communication is the most important thing. And, don’t take things for granted.

Importantly, no one is perfect. We cannot expect our other half to become our ideal. There’s no such person. It’s just not possible. Accomodate the other person’s so-called flaws.

For example, my wife often forgets to take things with her when she leaves the house. I know she will forget so I secretly take them along for her. So, when she says, "Oh, no, I forgot this and that. I have to go back and get it," I say, "No need. It’s right here!" Approach it with humour. Take it as, "Actually, it’s so funny, so cute". Please don’t be calculative and record her mistakes and complain. At the end of it all, she’s your other half. The more you comment on it, the more it will build up and lead to big conflicts later on.

Every couple has differences in opinion. Although we don’t have big quarrels, we do have small ones – it’s inevitable. When it happens, let her cool down. You don’t have to resolve it right away. Maybe in the morning, when you get up, be gallant – apologise first. Women are more sensitive. (Laughs) Take her for breakfast. Or buy her a flower out of the blue. Thereafter, when she’s calmed down, state your case tactfully.

Some people always want to be right. But, what do you gain if you win? Do you get a trophy? Will she love you more? No. You’ll just end up hurting each other. So, it’s not necessary to quibble over these things. Really. You don’t get a prize if you win. It will only hurt your relationship further. So, there’s no need to be stubborn about everything. Instead, communicate. Then, it becomes easy to solve problems. There is no secret. Communication is very important. And don’t take things for granted. Even if she gets you a glass of water or makes you something to eat, say thank you. Show appreciation.

No matter if you’re a new couple or have been married a long time, give each other personal space, and the space and freedom to go out with friends, whether it’s friends of the same or different gender, old schoolmates or colleagues. You have to allow them space to go shopping, have tea, catch up. Don’t stick together every day. It’s not necessary and actually not good. And, allow your other half their privacy, whether it’s their phone, their own savings or their past. If they want to, let them share, but never be intrusive.