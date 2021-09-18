Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show on Rupert Murdoch-owned network
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show on Rupert Murdoch-owned network

Morgan left Britain's ITV in March after sparking a record 50,000 viewer complaints with controversial comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Piers Morgan to launch new TV show on Rupert Murdoch-owned network

(Photo: AP/Jordan Strauss)

18 Sep 2021 07:01AM (Updated: 18 Sep 2021 07:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British presenter Piers Morgan will join News Corp and Fox News Media and host a TV show that will air in the US, Britain and Australia, the company said Thursday (Sep 17).

News Corp executive chair Rupert Murdoch said Morgan, 56, is "the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire." Murdoch added in a statement: "Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling."

The show is billed as the primetime draw on the new channel talkTV, expected to launch in the UK in early 2022. It will also air on the video streaming service FOX Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia. Morgan said he would also become a columnist for The Sun and The New York Post. 

Morgan said his new show will be a "fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews," and praised Murdoch for championing free speech.

Morgan left Britain's ITV in March after sparking a record 50,000 viewer complaints with controversial comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan said he did not believe Meghan's claims – made during a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey – about how the monarchy allegedly ignored her struggles with mental health. 

Britain's media watchdog said earlier this month that Morgan's comments may have offended some but were not in breach of the broadcasting code. 

The presenter began his media career at News Corp some three decades ago and has worked for tabloids including News of the World. 

Source: AP/yy

Related Topics

Prince Harry Megan Duchess of Sussex Britain

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us