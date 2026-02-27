Pink denies reports that she is separated from husband Carey Hart: 'Not true'

Pop singer Pink says she is not separated from her husband, former pro motocross racer Carey Hart, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

People was first to report the story based on an unnamed source Thursday (Feb 26), under the headline, “Pink Separates from Carey Hart for Second Time After 20 Years of Marriage: Source (Exclusive).”

Shortly afterward, Pink posted a video to her official Instagram account, describing the story as “fake news, not true”.

“I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband. I didn't know. Thank you People Magazine. Thank you US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know,” she said in the clip. “I was wondering, would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and nine-year-old are also unaware. Or do you want to talk about some real news?”