Science, biology and nature-based content rules at The Pinwheels 2023

Who do you think is Singapore’s content creator of the year? You might have guessed a food, shopping or travel vlogger but no. Instead, the title went to the science and nature-based YouTube channel, Just Keep Thinking, at last night’s (Mar 3) The Pinwheels 2023.

You might recognise the channel’s long-haired, bespectacled host, Biogirl MJ, who often greets the audience with “hi, guys” before enthusiastically launching into a factoid or two about Singapore’s coral reefs or even how podiatrists keep feet healthy.

The local science content creator beat the likes of Temasek Polytechnic, Mothership and TSL Media to clinch the title and a S$10,000 production grant.

Just Keep Thinking was also recognised as this year’s Best Newcomer and bagged an additional $5,000 production grant for its video How Does The Singapore Army's Artillery Hit Their Targets?