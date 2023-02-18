The Pinwheels 2023: Here are the finalists for Mediacorp's awards for digital content creators
The second edition, which will be held on Mar 3, will be hosted by Royce Lee and Munah Bagharib, and will feature performances by viral Mandopop star Priscilla Abby and local indie acts such as Joie Tan, Umar, Rangga and Keyana.
The Pinwheels – Singapore’s only digital content creator awards – is back for a second time. Named after the pinwheel-shaped logo of Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG, the Pinwheels represent Mediacorp’s continued commitment to nurturing outstanding talent and growing the local content creating ecosystem.
A panel of judges comprising of popular content creators and media industry professionals: Ng Mingwei (MING), Content Creator and Founder of Boom Digital Media; Jenn Chia (SoImJenn), Content Creator, Singer-Songwriter and Host; Dillah Zakbah, Creative Director, BBH London; Angeline Poh, Chief Customer and Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp; and K Rajagopal, Film Director, Screenwriter at Akanga Film Asia, will determine the winners for the best digital content creators across 10 categories.
Vying for the coveted Content Creator of the Year and an accompanying S$10,000 production grant are Temasek Polytechnic, Just Keep Thinking, Mothership and TSL Media.
Hosted by popular social media personalities Royce Lee and Munah Bagharib, the ceremony will be held at Pasir Panjang Power Station on Mar 3. Besides the glitzy red carpet, guests can also look forward to local and international music performances by viral Mandopop star Priscilla Abby, DJ and producer MYRNE, beatboxer Dharni and local indie acts such as Joie Tan, Umar, Rangga and Keyana.
A replay of the awards ceremony will be available on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel on Mar 10.
THE PINWHEELS 2023 FINALISTS
Content Creator of the Year
. Temasek Polytechnic
. Mothership
. TSL
. Just Keep Thinking
Content of the Year
. heymarkeh
. Mothership
. jameshausley
. Dear Straight People
Best Newcomer
. Just Keep Thinking
. shebakessourdough
. zhngit
. Baha Ofcl
Best Drama Video
. Temasek Polytechnic
. True Horror Stories POV
. Wah!Banana
. Samdelitans
Best Lifestyle Video
. Overkill Singapore
. Shawneydepp
. The Smart Local
. Jest Media
Best Beauty & Fashion Video
. guekzxc
. Dev Studio Productions
. jacobjlau
Best Collaboration Video
. 怪咖 Outcasts
. Singapore Kindness Movement
. SATTHIA MUSIC
. Laloolalang
Best Non-Fiction Video
. Just Keep Thinking
. Rice Mediacorp Pte Ltd
. MustShareNews
. Our Grandfather Story
Most Innovative Video.
. MiniMoochi
. Our Grandfather story
. Mothership
. tri333ple
Most Social Good Video
. Not Brothers Co
. Unfiltered
. Temasek Polytechnic
. TiffwithMi
For more information on The Pinwheels, please visit www.mediacorp.sg/pinwheels.