The Pinwheels 2023: Here are the finalists for Mediacorp's awards for digital content creators

The Pinwheels – Singapore’s only digital content creator awards – is back for a second time. Named after the pinwheel-shaped logo of Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG, the Pinwheels represent Mediacorp’s continued commitment to nurturing outstanding talent and growing the local content creating ecosystem.

A panel of judges comprising of popular content creators and media industry professionals: Ng Mingwei (MING), Content Creator and Founder of Boom Digital Media; Jenn Chia (SoImJenn), Content Creator, Singer-Songwriter and Host; Dillah Zakbah, Creative Director, BBH London; Angeline Poh, Chief Customer and Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp; and K Rajagopal, Film Director, Screenwriter at Akanga Film Asia, will determine the winners for the best digital content creators across 10 categories.