Finalists for Mediacorp's Pinwheels awards for digital content creators include Ghib Ojisan, MunahHirziOfficial

The finalists of this year's edition of Mediacorp's The Pinwheels were announced on Tuesday (Oct 15), with many familiar faces making the cut. The third iteration of the awards will have 10 categories, including the brand new Most Artistic Video category:

The winners will be announced at a live ceremony held on Oct 25.

Here are the nominees:

Content Creator of the Year – Outcasts, Mothership, SeeMin Ng and OGS

Content of the Year – Daskinno, Just Keep Thinking, OGS and Heymarkeh

Most Artistic Video – Stephen Zechariah International, Outcasts, Mothership and KindnessSG

Best Newcomer – Tanglish Studios, Double Up, 4onetravels and SeeMin Ng

Best Drama Video – Wah!Banana, Tsqfilms, True Horror Stories POV and UXM

Best Lifestyle Video – Dargoyaki, The Analytical Cook, TheSmartLocal and SeeMin Ng

Best Collaboration Video – miludinosaur, Outcasts, Overkill Singapore and MunahHirziOfficial

Best Non-Fiction Video – Ghib Ojisan, Outcasts, OGS and MunahHirziOfficial

Most Innovative Video – Overkill Singapore, Just Keep Thinking, OGS and Mothership

Most Social Good Video – Mothership, OGS, 4onetravels, CineGangSG

The Best Newcomer and Content Of The Year awardees stand to win a S$5,000 (US$3,800) production grant, while Content Creator Of The Year winner will take home a S$10,000 production grant.

The Pinwheels 2024 will be judged by multiple industry heavyweights including composer Dick Lee, screenwriter He Shuming and Mediacorp's chief content officer Virginia Lim.

Viewers can watch the event on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel at a later date.

For more information, head to the official website of The Pinwheels.