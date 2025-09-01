Mediacorp's content creator awards The Pinwheels returns, up to S$15,000 in production grants up for grabs

Content creators in Singapore, here's some good news. Mediacorp's content creator awards, The Pinwheels, is back for its fourth edition. Organised by Mediacorp’s content creator network Bloomr.SG, the awards shine a spotlight on homegrown talent and celebrate Singapore’s creator community.

The Pinwheels 2025 will feature 10 categories:

Best Collaboration Video Best Drama (Scripted) Video Best Lifestyle Video Best Newcomer Best Non-Fiction (Non-Scripted) Video Most Artistic Video Most Innovative Video Most Social Good Video Content Of The Year Content Creator Of The Year

With the exception of the “Content Creator Of The Year” category, submissions are accepted for all categories from now till Sep 26.

The Pinwheels 2025 is open to both amateur and experienced content creators on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo and YouTube, as well as professional filmmakers. To qualify, entrants must be Singaporeans or Permanent Residents, with submissions limited to videos created in Singapore for the local market and uploaded between May 16, 2024 and May 15, 2025.

The winner of the “Best Newcomer” category will score a one-year contract with Bloomr.SG, while winners of “Content Of The Year” and “Content Creator Of The Year” categories will take home production grants worth S$5,000 and S$10,000 (US$7,790), respectively.

The finalists will be revealed in October and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Nov 21.