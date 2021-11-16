Are you a content creator in Singapore? The Pinwheels awards now open for entries

Put your best footage forward for Mediacorp’s inaugural The Pinwheels awards. In conjunction with YouTube and Singtel, the media network’s newest accolade invites local video content creators to submit their YouTube productions across 12 different categories.

Akin to the global Streamy Awards, The Pinwheels follows Mediacorp’s recent appointment as Singapore’s first official YouTube Multi-Channel Network.

“We hope that The Pinwheels will serve to inspire and encourage all video creators in Singapore to continue raising the bar,” said Mediacorp’s Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Parminder Singh. “With strong support from the creator community, The Pinwheels is an exciting step towards putting Singapore on the world map of content creation.”

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR ENTRY

Both experienced and aspiring content creators are welcome to submit their YouTube video entries from now until a minute before midnight on Dec 12, 2021.

Video entries can be submitted in one or more of the following categories:

Best Food Recipe Best Beauty & Fashion Best Lifestyle Best Comedy/Drama Best Micro-documentary/Non-fiction Best Podcast/Commentary Best Tech/Gaming Best Collaboration Most Popular Video Most Social Good Video Content of the Year Most Innovative Video

Of the 12 categories, 10 will be evaluated by a panel of industry professionals. The remaining two categories – Most Popular Video and Content of the Year – will be evaluated from a combination of judges’ scoring and public votes.

In addition, two special categories will be curated by Mediacorp. The Best Newcomer award will spotlight an up-and-coming creator from the first run of the Bloomr.SG MCN Accelerator programme, while the Content Creator of the Year award will go to the creator who has made an important impact within the local YouTube scene.

Submitted videos must have been produced in Singapore for the Singapore market and uploaded on YouTube between Nov 1, 2020 and Oct 30, 2021. Applicants must be Singaporeans or permanent residents.

To submit your entry and for more information, visit www.mediacorp.sg/pinwheels.