Here are the winners of Mediacorp's The Pinwheels awards, including Content Creator of the Year
Singapore-based production company 360 Entertainment Productions took home the top prize, as well as Content of the Year for Naam – Adi Penne (Duet), at the inaugural digital content creator awards.
Local production house 360 Entertainment Productions has emerged the big winner at The Pinwheels – Mediacorp’s inaugural content creator awards.
It edged out other finalists mqfish, Unfiltered and Mark Yeow to bag the coveted Content Creator of the Year award – dedicated to the content creator who had made an impact in the local YouTube scene over the last two years – along with a cash prize of S$10,000.
360 Entertainment Productions also nabbed the Content of The Year award for Naam – Adi Penne (Duet), the official video from the massively popular Tamil drama series on Mediacorp Vasantham. The video has racked up a whopping 160 million views on YouTube to date.
The Most Popular Video award – which was open to public voting and determined by a combination of votes from both the judges and the public – went to UXM for its spine-chilling paranormal video Cerita Hantu Ep 1: Delivery Rider Dikejar Pocong!!.
YouTuber and fishing enthusiast mqfish took home Best Newcomer for his video Fishing in Pulau Ubin for Wild Barramundi.
Organised by Mediacorp in partnership with YouTube and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and sponsored by Singtel, The Pinwheels awards is billed as a celebration of excellence in digital content creation. It also underlines Mediacorp’s commitment to fostering local talent and growing the content creator ecosystem in Singapore.
Whittled down from 300 entries submitted overall, more than 30 content creators were nominated as finalists across 14 award categories, which included Most Innovative Video, Best Lifestyle Video and other video categories relating to food, comedy, fashion and gaming, among others.
The winners were determined by a judging panel of industry professionals which included Bill Ang, Brand Marketing Director, Singtel; Justin Ang, Assistant Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority; Pat Law, founder of GOODSTUPH; Doreen Neo, Chief Talent Officer, Mediacorp; and Sugandh Rakha, content creator from The Urban Fight.
“As we have seen from the many outstanding entries received for The Pinwheels, there is a wealth of brilliant content creators right here at home,” said Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Mediacorp. “For us at Mediacorp, we are proud to continue working with these talented creators to further grow the creative scene in Singapore and to bring local content to the rest of the world.”
Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, YouTube Asia Pacific, added, "We at YouTube are thrilled to be part of The Pinwheels and this opportunity to celebrate exceptional content creators in Singapore. YouTube creators are the heart and soul of the platform, and we're proud to be part of their journey where they can fulfill their most ambitious creative goals. We look forward to helping more creators bring the best of Singapore's stories to the rest of the world, and set the stage for emerging creators to come on board."
The awards presentation ceremony was held at The Vault at InterContinental Singapore on Feb 11, and was livestreamed over meWATCH and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel.
Here's the full list of winners:
- Content of the Year: 360 Entertainment Productions
- Most Popular Video: UXM
- Best Beauty and Fashion Video: Mothership
- Best Collaboration Video: RPProds
- Best Comedy/Drama Video: Dargoyaki
- Best Food Recipe Video: The Meatman Channel
- Best Lifestyle Video: BenRanAway
- Best Micro-Documentary/Non-Fiction Video: Our Grandfather Story
- Best Newcomer: mqfish
- Best Podcast/Commentary Video: YEOLO
- Best Tech/Gaming Video: Motorist
- Most Innovative Video: Wah Banana
- Most Social Good Video: O plus by OGS
For more information on The Pinwheels and to watch all the finalists’ videos, visit pinwheels.mediacorp.sg