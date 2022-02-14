Here are the winners of Mediacorp's The Pinwheels awards, including Content Creator of the Year

Whittled down from 300 entries submitted overall, more than 30 content creators were nominated as finalists across 14 award categories, which included Most Innovative Video, Best Lifestyle Video and other video categories relating to food, comedy, fashion and gaming, among others.

The winners were determined by a judging panel of industry professionals which included Bill Ang, Brand Marketing Director, Singtel; Justin Ang, Assistant Chief Executive, Infocomm Media Development Authority; Pat Law, founder of GOODSTUPH; Doreen Neo, Chief Talent Officer, Mediacorp; and Sugandh Rakha, content creator from The Urban Fight.

“As we have seen from the many outstanding entries received for The Pinwheels, there is a wealth of brilliant content creators right here at home,” said Parminder Singh, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Mediacorp. “For us at Mediacorp, we are proud to continue working with these talented creators to further grow the creative scene in Singapore and to bring local content to the rest of the world.”

Ajay Vidyasagar, Regional Director, YouTube Asia Pacific, added, "We at YouTube are thrilled to be part of The Pinwheels and this opportunity to celebrate exceptional content creators in Singapore. YouTube creators are the heart and soul of the platform, and we're proud to be part of their journey where they can fulfill their most ambitious creative goals. We look forward to helping more creators bring the best of Singapore's stories to the rest of the world, and set the stage for emerging creators to come on board."