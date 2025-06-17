Pixar’s Toy Story 5 introduces new antagonist, a tech-savvy tablet

Pixar’s blockbuster hit, Toy Story is returning to the big screen with its fifth edition, set to premiere on Jun 19, 2026.

Pete Docter, Pixar’s chief creative officer, presented exclusive behind-the-scenes clips from Toy Story 5 at the Anncey International Animation Film Festival on Friday (Jun 13).

Docter unveiled the film’s first two minutes, which included a reveal of the film’s new antagonist – a frog-themed tablet named Lily Pad, belonging to eight-year-old owner Bonnie Anderson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Toy Story 5 is set in a tech-driven world and will delve into the struggles faced by traditional toys as they compete with digital distractions. With the tagline, “Toy meets Tech”, the story will follow Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the team as they navigate a new generation of children who are more captivated by screens than physical toys.

The opening scene also highlighted a container full of Buzz Lightyears stranded on a desert island, each awakening and trying to reconnect with star command, Buzz’s internal control system. The thrilling opening teases another high-stakes adventure that fans can look forward to.

Returning cast members include Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Joan Cusack as Jessie. Joining them is new cast member Ernie Hudson, who takes on the role of Combat Carl originally voiced by the late Carl Weathers.