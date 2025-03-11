Enjoy performances from Jessi and Loco as well as Squid Game-themed challenges at Playground, a K-culture festival
Organised by entertainment company +82, Playground will be held at Pasir Panjang Power Station on May 3.
Fans of Korean pop culture in Singapore can head to the inaugural Playground festival, happening at Pasir Panjang Power Station on May 3.
Organised by entertainment company +82, Playground will feature many beloved acts including Jessi, Loco, Gray and Monsta X members Joohoney and IM.
Fans of the dance competition Street Woman Fighter can also look forward to a performance by hip-hop dance crew Holybang.
In addition to music acts, attendees can also enjoy Squid Game-style interactive challenges inspired by the hit Netflix series as well as Korean street food and drinks.
An early bird presale is happening from now till Thursday (Mar 13) via Ticketmaster, with ticket prices starting at S$188.
Following the presale, general sales will commence from 12am on Mar 14, with prices going between S$218 and S$358.
VIP ticketholders will also enjoy a meet-and-greet session with an artiste as well as two drink coupons.