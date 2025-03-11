Enjoy performances from Jessi and Loco as well as Squid Game-themed challenges at Playground, a K-culture festival

Fans of Korean pop culture in Singapore can head to the inaugural Playground festival, happening at Pasir Panjang Power Station on May 3.

Organised by entertainment company +82, Playground will feature many beloved acts including Jessi, Loco, Gray and Monsta X members Joohoney and IM.

Fans of the dance competition Street Woman Fighter can also look forward to a performance by hip-hop dance crew Holybang.