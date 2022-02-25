Logo
Craving for something cute? Check out these cooking videos featuring ‘live-action’ Pokemon
Need to de-stress? These three short episodes of Sweet Winter With Pokemon are for you.

Screengrab from an episode of Sweet Winter With Pokemon. (Photo: YouTube)

Richa Liz Mathew
25 Feb 2022 10:18AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:24AM)
Ever wondered what it looks like in real life if Pikachu and fellow Pokemon actually hung out with us every day – or even better, in our kitchens?

Well, there’s a live-action series on the official Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel for that. It’s called Sweet Winter With Pokemon, and it features a human "chef" cooking sweet dishes with his pocket monster housemates such as Pikachu, Charmander, Jigglypuff, and Psyduck.

You’ve got three episodes to indulge in some cuteness and food. The most recent one involves candied fruit and dumplings, sweet potatoes and chestnuts.

The others episodes feature fruit tarts and cream puffs.

Since the cooking videos are dialogue- and narration-free, viewers can enjoy the soothing music, ASMR cooking sounds and, of course, the cute murmurs of the Pokemon. You're welcome.

Source: CNA/mm

