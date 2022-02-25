Craving for something cute? Check out these cooking videos featuring ‘live-action’ Pokemon

Ever wondered what it looks like in real life if Pikachu and fellow Pokemon actually hung out with us every day – or even better, in our kitchens?

Well, there’s a live-action series on the official Japanese Pokemon YouTube channel for that. It’s called Sweet Winter With Pokemon, and it features a human "chef" cooking sweet dishes with his pocket monster housemates such as Pikachu, Charmander, Jigglypuff, and Psyduck.

You’ve got three episodes to indulge in some cuteness and food. The most recent one involves candied fruit and dumplings, sweet potatoes and chestnuts.