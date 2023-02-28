Pokemon Sleep game is coming out this year – time to 'rest your very best'

Pokemon's last major smartphone hit, Pokemon Go, had fans on the move hunting the lovable characters, but its next release will focus on a more relaxing activity: Sleep.

The Pokemon Company has revealed it will release Pokemon Sleep across most of the world in summer 2023, four years after it first announced plans for the game.

"Turn your sleep into entertainment," the company said in a press release late Monday (Feb 27).

Trailers for the new game suggest it combines a smartphone sleep tracker with gaming.

"Your adventure takes place on a small island where you'll carry out research on how Pokemon sleep. You'll work with a large Snorlax who lives on the island and Neroli, a professor who's studying Pokemon sleep styles."

"The longer you sleep, the higher your score in the morning, and the more Pokemon you'll see appear around Snorlax," the company said, urging players to "rest your very best!"