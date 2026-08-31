Pokemon World Championships coming to Singapore in August 2027

Pokemon fans, it's time to catch 'em all: The Pokemon World Championships is coming to Singapore in 2027.

The event will be held from Aug 13 to 15, 2027, at Singapore Expo, while the tournament's Championship Sunday is set to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The announcement was made during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco on Sunday (Aug 30), local time. Singapore will host the annual tournament for the first time in 2027.

The Pokemon World Championships is the pinnacle of competitive Pokemon play, bringing together top players from around the world to compete for the title of World Champion, as well as prizes and other rewards. Competitions include the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Pokemon Video Game Championships and Pokemon Go.

Further details on the 2027 championships will be announced at a later time.