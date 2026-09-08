Logo
Logo

Entertainment

I spent 5 days at the Pokemon World Championships – here’s what Singapore might expect next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

I spent 5 days at the Pokemon World Championships – here’s what Singapore might expect next year

CNA Lifestyle's Lindsay Jialin attended the recent Pokemon World Championships in San Francisco, and shares what Singapore can look forward to when the event arrives in 2027.

I spent 5 days at the Pokemon World Championships – here’s what Singapore might expect next year

CNA Lifestyle's Lindsay Jialin was at the Pokemon World Championships 2026 held from Aug 28 to 30 in San Francisco. Next stop: Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Lindsay Jialin
Lindsay Jialin
08 Sep 2026 03:02PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2026 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

When it was announced that next year’s Pokemon World Championships were heading to Singapore, it felt like I’d won the lottery.

I had just spent five days in San Francisco seeing for myself what happens when thousands of fellow Pokemon fans from around the world take over a city.

This year’s championships were held from Aug 28 to 30 at Moscone Center and Chase Center, with players competing in the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite and the Video Game Championships (VGC).

But the competition was only part of the experience – it took place alongside the PokemonXP convention, where fans could shop, play, trade, attend panels and workshops, and generally immerse themselves in all things Pokemon.

The Pokemon World Championships and PokemonXP arrive in San Francisco, turning Moscone Center and the surrounding streets into one enormous welcome mat for trainers. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The Pokemon World Championships and PokemonXP arrive in San Francisco, turning Moscone Center and the surrounding streets into one enormous welcome mat for trainers. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

Trainers streamed towards the venue wearing character hats, jerseys, plushies and backpacks. Strangers compared pins and traded merch and cards. Phones came out constantly for Pokemon Go, while inside the venue, competitive players battled for world titles. A few halls away, fans shopped, crafted, traded, posed, played – and queued for yet another collectible.

And yes, it's coming to Singapore in 2027. The event will take place from Aug 13 to 15 at the Singapore Expo, before moving to the Indoor Stadium for the finals. 

So what exactly are we in for? Here’s what I experienced over a few exhilarating days attending the Pokemon World Championships.

DAY 1: GOTTA BUY ‘EM ALL?

The festivities began before the actual competition, and like other fans, I went around soaking up the vibe and exploring the area. 

The official Pokemon World Championships 2026 trainer backpack. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Welcome gifts that came with my ticket. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

My initiation began, appropriately, with loot. Collecting the event badge meant collecting the key to the next few days. “Treat this like cash and don’t lose it” was what we were told constantly. Ticket holders received a small package of cards and pins. Competitors received their own Worlds backpack as part of the event kit, a souvenir with considerably more bragging rights than most.

Entrance to the pop-up Pokemon Centre. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon jerseys, skateboards, caps, figures, were among the huge range of merchandise available to fans. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon jerseys, skateboards, caps, figures, were among the huge range of merchandise available to fans. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon jerseys, skateboards, caps, figures, were among the huge range of merchandise available to fans. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon jerseys, skateboards, caps, figures, were among the huge range of merchandise available to fans. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

I also visited the pop-up Pokemon Center – where the challenge for my bank account was deciding what not to buy.

Exclusive merch at the Pokemon Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Exclusive pins at the Pokemon Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Exclusive merch at the Pokemon Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
30th anniversary plushies at the Pokemon Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
They even have jewellery at the Pokemon Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

There were San Francisco-themed items, Worlds exclusives, XP merchandise and anniversary collectibles. I had never seen such a range gathered in one Pokemon Center. I ended up among the last visitors rushing around trying to see everything before finishing the day by playing, what else, Pokemon Go. 

DAY 2: MY FIRST REAL-LIFE POKEMON BATTLE

I had played the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) digitally before on Pokemon Pocket and TCG Live. But playing against an actual human being across an actual table was different. 

The author's first in-person Pokemon TCG with her opponent. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The author's first in-person Pokemon TCG. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The author's first in-person Pokemon TCG. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

At a pre-event session, we learned to build a deck and battle with it. We had to get to know our cards quickly and decide which ones to play. Decisions suddenly felt public. There was another person sitting opposite me, my opponent from Indonesia, waiting for my move. I was nervous. I wasn’t even sure my psychic type cards from the Pitch Black Build & Battle deck could save me when there wasn’t a single EX in sight. 

And then I won. 

My deck – and particularly Slowpoke and Slowbro – did all the heavy lifting. A trainer guiding me on the side also deserves considerable credit, so I cannot exactly pretend I became a TCG expert overnight. (Pro tip: sleeves make cards much easier to shuffle.)

Watching Koraidon move in real life at the Pokemon XP space. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
A life-sized Rayquaza trolley at the Pokemon XP space. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

I also got a glimpse of the PokemonXP space and the enormous installations that awaited fans. 

That evening, Pokemon spilled out of the convention centre and into Oracle Park for the San Francisco Giants' Pokemon Worlds Night, where baseball fans and Pokemon trainers were part of the same crowd. 

When Pokemon meets baseball. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The Pokemon drone show. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The Pokemon drone show. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

The evening ended with a drone show – and by then, I was beginning to understand the scale of this city-wide event. Pokemon was not going to politely stay inside the convention halls. 

DAY 3: TOO MUCH POKEMON, TOO LITTLE TIME

The next morning, the doors officially opened for the Pokemon World Championships and PokemonXP. At the opening ceremony, huge screens showed Pokemon’s history and took us all down memory lane. A franchise can sell a lot of things but it takes something else to make adults emotional over something they first encountered decades ago. 

The PokemonXP and Pokemon World Championships bridge. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The author at the opening ceremony. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The opening ceremony's opening video. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The author's Singapore-exclusive Pikachu. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

The rest of the day was a blur of panels, workshops and some XP activities. I listened to the team behind Pokopia talk about how they developed the game, and attended another session on how some of the most beloved TCG cards were created. Tsunekazu Ishihara, the long-standing president and CEO of The Pokemon Company, also gave a talk about his journey over the past 30 years. 

The author with Koraidon. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Cosplayers at the event. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Eevee with fans. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon fashion anyone? (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
At the Pichu clay workshop. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pichu from a clay workshop. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

I was also able to visit Koraidon’s booth and briefly attend a Pichu clay workshop. But there were so many things to do and so little time that I eventually decided to just go with the flow – forget about queuing up and just explore.

The outdoor garden at PokemonXP. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The outdoor garden at PokemonXP. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The crowd at PokemonXP. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
King Pikachu onstage. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pins collected for the day. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

And pick up some Pokemon pins when I could. For the Pin Rally, there were 12 characters to collect from different stations, but getting them all was a challenge. By midday, the most coveted ones – including Umbreon and Charizard – had already been snapped up for the day.

DAY 4: MORE THAN WINNING AND LOSING

It seemed like everyone had the same idea of arriving early at the venue to collect more pins. Luckily I managed to snap up an Umbreon before a short meeting with Chris Brown, director of Global Esports and Events Producer from The Pokemon Company International. 

I asked him what he's learned after watching the Pokemon community for as long as he has. He said that while it was still all about competitive play, winning or losing wasn’t the main thing – it was about building a community and learning from each other.

Chris Brown, director of Global Esports and Events Producer from The Pokemon Company International. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
At the Pokemon World Championships 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The queue for the Charizard pin. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The in-demand Umbreon pin. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

That was something I had also observed while wandering around: people helping newcomers, comparing collections, posing for strangers, parents supporting young competitors, and opponents showing respect after devastating losses. Yes, there was fierce competition, but it was also an unusually warm community.

Young Emilio Cruz Cerda and his father, Jose. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
At the competition grounds. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
At the competition grounds. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

After that, I made a point to say hi to Emilio Cruz Cerda, the 10-year-old Singaporean who had taken part in the junior division of the trading card game competition. He was there with his supportive father, Jose, and it was a nice reminder that behind the giant screens and colourful branding were families who had travelled here to support someone they loved.

Pokemon parade. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
My final pin stash. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

As for my Pin Rally mission, it was over for the day, with my stash less “gotta catch ’em all” and more “gotta appreciate what I caught” – five out of 12 pins. 

After dinner and another drone show, another exhausting day was done – but the best was yet to come.

DAY 5: THE FULL POKEMON SPECTACLE

Championship Sunday was on a whole different level. After days of tables and stages at Moscone Center, the attention shifted to the Chase Center where Worlds had gone full sports spectacle with its giant suspended screens, a glowing battlefield, thousands of spectators, dramatic lighting and enough pyrotechnics to make a Pokemon attack seem almost plausible.

Inside Chase Centre. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The crowd at Chase Center. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Pokemon trophies up for grabs. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
(Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

The finals comprised all four competitive disciplines: Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Go, Pokemon TCG and VGC on Pokemon Champions. Sitting there completely changed how I understood competitive Pokemon. On a phone or laptop, you see the game. In an arena, you see the people watching the game. You hear thousands react to a single decision. You watch a player's mistake ripple through the building. You see a face on a gigantic screen when the match finally ends.

Pokemon Go produced one of my favourite moments. The arena itself effectively became a giant gathering of Trainers playing together. I joined a mass raid against Mewtwo and caught one with the event background. No shiny. I survived.

One-hit KO during the Pokemon Champions finals. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The Pokemon Go game was intense. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
A very impressive and well-played TCG finals. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The winners announced at the TCG finals. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

Then came the actual Pokemon Go final. After a drawn-out battle, Japan had its first-ever Pokemon Go world champion.

The TCG finals demonstrated a different sort of drama: patient calculation, deck knowledge and decisions that can look insignificant until you understand that one card can dismantle an entire plan.

And finally, Pokemon Champions gave the arena a different energy again. Battles exploded across the floor and screens, complete with those wonderfully satisfying moments when a plan lands and the arena knows immediately. One-hit KO.

The moment it was announced Singapore was hosting next year's Pokemon World Championships. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
Ed Sheeran performing at the finals. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)
The Pokemon World Championships will be coming to Singapore Expo. (Photo: CNA/Lindsay Jialin)

Then the giant screens changed. SINGAPORE. And I couldn’t help imagining all of this happening at home. The queues. The pins. The Pokemon Go raids. The competitors. The people. The giant screens. 

The night ended with Ed Sheeran performing the Pokemon anime theme song. Everyone cheered and sang along. It was the perfect way to end the Pokemon World Championships.

SINGAPORE, YOU’RE NEXT

At the heart of Pokemon is the idea of collecting. And 30 years after it began, perhaps the most interesting thing it has collected is, well, people.

Children. Parents. Competitive players. Casual players. Card collectors. Pokemon Go addicts. Cosplayers. Artists. Content creators. People who know the Pokedex by heart and people who simply think Psyduck is funny. Different countries. Different ages. Different languages.

And at Worlds, those differences weren’t obstacles. You could approach somebody because of the plushie hanging from their bag. You could admire a pin and begin a conversation. You could be standing beside someone whose language you did not speak and still understand immediately why both of you had your phones out when a raid appeared. For once, staring at your phone while talking to somebody was practically a sign of friendship.

That may be the part I will remember longest: the strange ease of being surrounded by people who understood.

For five days in San Francisco, somebody built that world for real. It was crowded. It was exhausting. Everyone had come for slightly different reasons, but we all understood why everybody else was there.

Next year, it’ll be in Singapore – and the rest of the Pokemon world will be walking towards us.

CNA Lifestyle was in San Francisco at the invitation of The Pokemon Company.

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

Pokemon Pokemon Go
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement