Coldplay, U2 and Ed Sheeran top Pollstar's most popular touring artistes of the new millennium

Pollstar chart data is pulled from reported and estimated box office data from events that occurred between 2001 and 2025.

Swift is the only woman featured in the top 10. She's followed by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Kenny Chesney, Metallica, Bon Jovi and Elton John.

In fact, there are only four women in the top 25: Pink is at No 11 with nearly 13 million tickets. Beyonce is No 13 with 11.8 million tickets sold; Madonna is listed at No 15 with almost 11 million tickets.

TICKETS SOLD DIFFERS FROM MONEY GROSSED

Don't get it twisted: It should be mentioned that numbers of tickets sold is a different metric than money grossed.

As previously mentioned, in 2023, Swift’s Eras Tour became the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts. Then she broke her own record: In December 2024, Pollstar announced that the Eras Tour brought in US$2.2 billion across its nearly two-year run, extending its lead as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

According to the new chart published Monday, Swift has grossed over US$3.1 billion in the new millennium. Compare that to Coldplay, who leads with most tickets sold, and follows with a gross of nearly US$2.5 billion.

In September, Pollstar reported that cumulative grosses from Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour reached US$1.39 billion. It also launched in 2022 and ran through 2025.

And last month, The Weeknd’s After Hours 'Til Dawn Tour officially crossed the US$1 billion mark, according to Live Nation.