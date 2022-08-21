Why pop’s biggest stars like Harry Styles and Adele stay put for long residencies

On the road, and in venues packed with unmasked fans, the threat of COVID-19 still lingers, leading to occasional postponements and cancellations. A residency plan can limit the risk of exposure, and also give an artiste a temporary break from the rigours of the road. In one recent Instagram post from a tour stop in Germany, Styles showed himself collapsed in an ice bath. (Styles and his representatives declined to comment for this article.)

The complications of touring in the age of COVID-19 were behind Mana’s decision to limit its US shows to the Forum. Last year, as the group began making its plans for 2022, the rise of the Omicron variant, and the tangle of local health regulations across the country, made a nationwide tour seem daunting.

So they decided to stick to one spot in the Los Angeles area, the group’s biggest worldwide market. The band has already played eight sold-out shows at the Forum, drawing 110,000 fans, and has four more announced through October.

“We just wanted to get out and play, to be with our fans,” said Fher Olvera, Mana’s lead singer. “We thought doing a whole tour would be really challenging, maybe impossible, given all the variables.”

“After everything that’s happened over the last few years,” Olvera added, “the residency is more than a series of concerts for us – it’s a celebration of life.”