Pop Toy Show Singapore 2025 will have exclusive Labubu collectibles, meet-and-greet sessions and installations

Collectors will not want to miss drops and launches of exclusive products at the event. Fans can look forward to the likes of Labubu, Molly, Skullpanda figures at Pop Toy Show Singapore 2025.

The full list of exclusive products can be seen on this website.

Pop Toy Show Singapore 2025 will also reportedly feature a 15-minute-long drone show at Marina Bay, on Aug 22 and 23, that will see 1,300 drones forming displays of various iconic Pop Mart characters. A drone show was spotted on Wednesday night near the venue, with multiple social media users uploading videos of the activation. CNA Lifestyle has reached out to the organisers of Pop Toy Show Singapore 2025 for comments.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Trip with prices starting at S$32.

In a statement, Justin Moon, Pop Mart's senior vice president and chief operating officer, said: “We are delighted to bring PTS back to Singapore.

“The city’s vibrant creative community and passion for collectible art toys make it the ideal location for this signature event and Singapore will remain PTS' one and only overseas outpost for the next two years, as part of our partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB).”

Pop Toy Show Singapore 2025 will be held from Aug 22 to 24 at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Level 1 – Halls A, B, C. Opening hours are from 11am to 8pm daily, with the last entry at 7.30pm.