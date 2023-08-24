Pop Toy Show Singapore: Check out exclusive product launches and meet renowned creators
The inaugural event will take place from Sep 8 to 10 at Basement 2, Halls D and E of Sands Expo and Convention Centre.
Pop Mart figures have been all the rage in recent years, thanks to their adorable designs. Their "blind box" packaging, which obscures the figure in each Pop Mart packet, adds to the allure as fans clamour to get the designs they want and complete their figure sets.
Given the franchise's popularity here, it's no surprise that the first-ever Pop Mart exhibition held outside of China will take place in Singapore.
Fans can expect exclusive product launches during the three-day event such as the Molly x Mika Ninagawa Nighttime Summer Butterfly figure above.
The latest offerings from brands such as BANDAI, XM Studios tokidoki and Hey Ciao will also be available.
A few designers will also be showing off their creations at Pop Toy Show. For instance, Kenny Wong (creator of Pop Mart's Molly line) will be presenting figures such as Steampunk Monowheel Storm Piggy Molly.
Tickets for the show are available for sale online and at all Pop Mart and ActionCity stores islandwide, with prices starting at S$25. Early bird tickets will be on sale till Aug 27.