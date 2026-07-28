Pornsak to pursue master's degree in nutrition and lifestyle medicine at NUS at age 44
Already a licensed TCM practitioner, the former Mediacorp host is heading back to university for a master's degree in nutrition and ifestyle medicine.
Lately, our social media feeds have been filled with proud parents celebrating their children's milestones, from Chew Chor Meng's daughter's NUS graduation to Diana Ser's two kids who will be starting university next year.
Former Mediacorp host Pornsak, however, has decided it's his turn to hit the books again at 44 years old.
The local host announced on Instagram that he's been accepted into the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, where he will be pursuing a master's degree in nutrition and lifestyle medicine from August.
Classes begin on Aug 3, and if all goes according to plan, he will complete the programme in about two years.
Sharing the good news on Instagram, he wrote: "I'm going back to school again."
8days.sg has reached out to Pornsak for more on his decision to further his studies, but has not received a response at press time.
These days, many people know Pornsak for co-hosting livestreams for Ichigo.sg alongside former Mediacorp actors Zhang Zhenxuan and Kang Chengxi.
But away from the cameras, he's also been practising as a Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practitioner at Everspring Medical Group.
Pornsak earned his TCM practitioner's licence in 2021 after spending 10 years studying while juggling his showbusiness career.
He also shares that his master's programme is part-time, allowing him to continue seeing patients at his clinic while running his business and attending lectures.
Pornsak isn't the only local celebrity proving that learning doesn't stop after your 20s.
Earlier this year, former Mediacorp actress Florence Tan graduated at 49 with a degree in health science.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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