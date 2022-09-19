Logo
Post Malone falls into hole onstage while performing, cuts concert short
The singer apologised to his fans and assured them that he was okay after the incident required a visit to the hospital. 

FILE - American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sep 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

19 Sep 2022 09:45AM (Updated: 19 Sep 2022 09:44AM)
Post Malone apologised to his St Louis fans on Sunday (Sep 18) for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song on Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, he said the fall, “Got me pretty good”. He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologise to everyone in St Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

Source: AP/sr

