Post Malone's Singapore concert officially postponed, ticketholders to receive full refunds

On Thursday (Aug 27), ticketing platform Ticketmaster Singapore confirmed that American singer Post Malone's upcoming concert in Singapore has been postponed. The 31-year-old was scheduled to perform at the National Stadium on Sep 25 as part of his Big A** World Tour.

The confirmation comes days after the concert's listing on Ticketmaster Singapore was marked as "Currently Unavailable".

According to Ticketmaster Singapore, citing the concert's organiser, fans who have purchased tickets from the platform will "receive a full refund through the original payment method", and that it could take up to 60 business days for refunds to be processed.