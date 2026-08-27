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Post Malone's Singapore concert officially postponed, ticketholders to receive full refunds
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Entertainment

Post Malone's Singapore concert officially postponed, ticketholders to receive full refunds

On Thursday (Aug 27), ticketing platform Ticketmaster Singapore announced that Post Malone's Singapore concert has been postponed.

Post Malone's Singapore concert officially postponed, ticketholders to receive full refunds

Post Malone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in March 2025. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
27 Aug 2026 03:43PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2026 03:47PM)
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On Thursday (Aug 27), ticketing platform Ticketmaster Singapore confirmed that American singer Post Malone's upcoming concert in Singapore has been postponed. The 31-year-old was scheduled to perform at the National Stadium on Sep 25 as part of his Big A** World Tour.

The confirmation comes days after the concert's listing on Ticketmaster Singapore was marked as "Currently Unavailable".

According to Ticketmaster Singapore, citing the concert's organiser, fans who have purchased tickets from the platform will "receive a full refund through the original payment method", and that it could take up to 60 business days for refunds to be processed.

Ticketmaster Singapore's announcement on the concert's postponement. (Photo: Ticketmaster Singapore)

CNA Lifestyle understands that the postponement applies to Malone's stops across Asia, with similar announcements having been released by Live Nation Malaysia and Live Nation Tero in Thailand.

Post Malone has not issued an official reason for the postponement.

Source: CNA/hq

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