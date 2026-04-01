American singer Post Malone to perform in Singapore in September, ticket sales start Apr 6
Post Malone will perform at the National Stadium on Sep 25. Ticket presales begin on Apr 6 with the general sale starting from Apr 10.
This performer will most certainly have us saying "wow". Eighteen-time Grammy-nominated singer-rapper Post Malone is making his return to Singapore for a concert on Sep 25 as part of the Asian leg of his Big A** World Tour at the National Stadium. Joining him as a special guest will be American rapper and singer Don Toliver.
Post Malone was last in town to headline the electric Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 in his debut performance in the city. Thus, his September show will mark the artiste’s first-ever actual concert in Singapore.
There will be four ticket presales starting Apr 6 before the general sale on Apr 10.
The first will be the artist presale on Apr 6 from 12pm to 11.59pm for all Post Malone subscribers. Fans can visit his website for more information.
The 48-hour Mastercard presale will run from Apr 7, 10am to Apr 9, 10am, with all transactions required to be completed using a valid Mastercard. The Trip.com presale will also take place during the same period.
The Live Nation presale will take place on Apr 9, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will begin from Apr 10, 12pm onwards, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices have not been announced yet.
VIP packages will also be announced soon on Ticketmaster.
The nine-time diamond-certified global superstar will also be making stops in seven other Asian cities: Hong Kong, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Seoul and Tokyo.
With 18 Grammy award nominations, 11 Billboard Music Awards and over 150 million records sold in the US alone according to the Recording Industry Association of America, Post Malone is among the best-selling music acts. His greatest hits include Circles, Sunflower, Rockstar, Wow and many more.