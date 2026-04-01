American singer Post Malone to perform in Singapore in September, ticket sales start Apr 6

Post Malone was last in town to headline the electric Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 in his debut performance in the city. Thus, his September show will mark the artiste’s first-ever actual concert in Singapore.

There will be four ticket presales starting Apr 6 before the general sale on Apr 10.

The first will be the artist presale on Apr 6 from 12pm to 11.59pm for all Post Malone subscribers. Fans can visit his website for more information.

The 48-hour Mastercard presale will run from Apr 7, 10am to Apr 9, 10am, with all transactions required to be completed using a valid Mastercard. The Trip.com presale will also take place during the same period.

The Live Nation presale will take place on Apr 9, from 12pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.

The general sale will begin from Apr 10, 12pm onwards, open to everyone signed into their Ticketmaster account.

Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

VIP packages will also be announced soon on Ticketmaster.