Cast of iconic '90s children's show Power Rangers In Space to attend Singapore Comic Con 2024

This year, fans will be able to meet the cast members of Power Rangers In Space in Singapore as they'll be attending the upcoming Singapore Comic Con 2024 on Dec 7 and 8.

Christopher Khayman Lee, Selwyn Ward and Justin Nimmo, who played the Red, Blue and Silver Space Rangers respectively, will make their first-ever appearance in Singapore as part of events management company Iconic Bliss Entertainment's booth at the pop culture convention.