Cast of iconic '90s children's show Power Rangers In Space to attend Singapore Comic Con 2024
Fans can get photos and autographs from the cast members of Power Rangers In Space at the event.
Most '90s kids would have watched at least one iteration of the hit superhero franchise Power Rangers growing up. Power Rangers In Space (1998) was the sixth instalment to air and till today, it remains one of the more popular instalments of the franchise – thanks to its engaging and impactful plot.
This year, fans will be able to meet the cast members of Power Rangers In Space in Singapore as they'll be attending the upcoming Singapore Comic Con 2024 on Dec 7 and 8.
Christopher Khayman Lee, Selwyn Ward and Justin Nimmo, who played the Red, Blue and Silver Space Rangers respectively, will make their first-ever appearance in Singapore as part of events management company Iconic Bliss Entertainment's booth at the pop culture convention.
Fans will get the opportunity to take photos with the three stars and get autographs from them by purchasing tickets via this website. Prices for these start at S$50 (US$37.75) per actor.
Do note that you'll need to purchase a separate entry ticket to Singapore Comic Con 2024. Tickets for the two-day convention are still available for purchase via Sistic, with prices starting at S$38.
This marks the second time that Iconic Bliss Entertainment is inviting Power Rangers stars to their Singapore Comic Con booth. The company previously got the stars of 2001's Power Rangers Time Force and 2003's Power Rangers Ninja Storm as guests for their inaugural booth in 2023.