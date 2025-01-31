Mediacorp’s Indian entertainment awards ceremony Pradhana Vizha celebrates 20th anniversary this February

Pradhana Vizha, Mediacorp’s Indian entertainment awards ceremony, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this February. With the theme of Unravelling Dreams, this year's event will present 20 awards and celebrate iconic milestones from the past.

Pradhana Vizha 2025 will take place on Feb 15 at The Theatre at Mediacorp, with multiple awards up for grabs including best drama series, best radio programme, most promising artiste and more.

The festivities will kick off with a star-studded red carpet segment. Fans will also revisit iconic characters and unforgettable moments that have shaped the Indian showbiz industry in Singapore over the decades. LED walls will be lined up along the red carpet, showcasing a montage of wins and highlights from Pradhana Vizha, from its inaugural edition in 1996 to the present.

The live awards show will unfold in three thematic segments: Legacy & Influence, Today’s Triumphs and Envisioning Tomorrow.

Fans can also vote for the most popular male personality and most popular female personality awards via this website from Feb 1 to 15.

In a statement, Mediacorp's chief content officer Virginia Lim said: "With hosts from different eras and performances by artistes spanning generations, this year’s Pradhana Vizha reflects the diverse talent that has shaped its legacy over the years. It promises to be a spectacular tribute to creativity, collaboration, and the vibrant community that has defined this iconic awards show. We look forward to sharing this unforgettable evening with our audience."

Catch the main show for Pradhana Vizha 2025 live on mewatch, Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube, and Vasantham from 9pm to 11.45pm on Feb 15.